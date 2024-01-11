Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COUR is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COUR is 112.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On January 11, 2024, COUR’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 19.10. However, the company has experienced a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Artificial intelligence stocks have been top performers in the market. Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) blowout earnings brought more attention to the space and created a gold rush of sorts.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has risen by 0.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.52% and a quarterly rise of 3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Coursera Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COUR Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Jan 04. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,551,930 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $954,320 using the latest closing price.

Goli Shravan, the Chief Operating Officer of Coursera Inc, sale 43,753 shares at $19.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Goli Shravan is holding 809,523 shares at $837,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.37, with -15.81 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coursera Inc (COUR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.