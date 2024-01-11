CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CXW stock has gone down by -4.67%, with a monthly gain of 0.51% and a quarterly surge of 21.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for CoreCivic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for CXW’s stock, with a 28.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CXW is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CXW is $16.50, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 110.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for CXW on January 11, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

CXW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has jumped by 1.98 compared to previous close of 13.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that CoreCivic recently reported better than expected quarterly revenue and signed new contracts for 2023, indicating potential future sales growth. The company’s business model focuses on providing government solutions through three segments, including correctional facilities, rehabilitation programs, and real estate properties. CoreCivic’s balance sheet appears stable, with a strong asset/liability ratio and sufficient liquidity, despite a significant amount of debt.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CXW Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.29. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 39,345 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Nov 21. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 181,817 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $532,338 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 221,162 shares at $55,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 4.58, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.