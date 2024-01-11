Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (ED) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has seen a 1.42% increase in the past week, with a 3.03% gain in the past month, and a 7.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is above average at 13.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”
We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.
Click here for full details and to join for free.
Sponsored
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is $89.54, which is -$5.11 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ED on January 11, 2024 was 2.14M shares.
ED) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.66 in relation to its previous close of 93.70. However, the company has experienced a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Consolidated Edison (ED), with its regular dividend payment and rising earnings estimates, makes a strong case for investment in the utility space.
ED Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.59. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $90.97 back on Dec 29. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,844 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $13,682 using the latest closing price.
Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 77 shares at $90.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 20,217 shares at $7,001 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +16.69 for the present operating margin
- +60.98 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.