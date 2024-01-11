CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a 0.35% increase in the past week, with a 2.32% gain in the past month, and a 11.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for CMS’s stock, with a 2.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is above average at 23.45x. The 36-month beta value for CMS is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMS is $61.36, which is $1.86 above than the current price. The public float for CMS is 290.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on January 11, 2024 was 2.53M shares.

CMS) stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 59.37. However, the company has seen a 0.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that CMS Energy (CMS), with its newly operational wind farm, continues to progress toward its clean energy goals.

CMS Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.44. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $57.90 back on Dec 07. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 61,156 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $57,900 using the latest closing price.

Rich Brian F, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $54.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rich Brian F is holding 88,175 shares at $274,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.