Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CLVR is 1.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLVR on January 11, 2024 was 13.47K shares.

The stock of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CLVR) has decreased by -13.86 when compared to last closing price of 3.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Clever Leaves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jackie Keshner – Director of Investor Relations Andres Fajardo – Chief Executive Officer Hank Hague – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bobby Burleson – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good day, and welcome Clever Leaves Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

CLVR’s Market Performance

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR) has experienced a 30.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.23% rise in the past month, and a 0.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.82% for CLVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.44% for CLVR’s stock, with a -44.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CLVR Trading at 36.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.98%, as shares surge +39.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +30.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc saw 43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVR starting from Fajardo Andres, who sale 177 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Dec 20. After this action, Fajardo Andres now owns 705,819 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc, valued at $360 using the latest closing price.

Wilches Julian, the Chief Regulatory Officer of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc, sale 135 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Wilches Julian is holding 230,070 shares at $275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.82 for the present operating margin

+12.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc stands at -371.71. The total capital return value is set at -41.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.66. Equity return is now at value -87.71, with -72.99 for asset returns.

Based on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.