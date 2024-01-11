Chubb Limited (CB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 13.31x. The 36-month beta value for CB is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CB is $246.87, which is $20.45 above than the current price. The public float for CB is 405.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of CB on January 11, 2024 was 1.94M shares.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 225.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.05% and a quarterly rise of 7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

CB Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.81. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.