Cencora Inc. (COR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR)’s stock price has increased by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 213.62. However, the company has seen a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced that it plans to release its results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 31, 2024. Participating in the conference call will be: Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer James F. Cleary, Executive Vice Presi.

Is It Worth Investing in Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) is above average at 25.35x. The 36-month beta value for COR is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COR is $220.00, which is $3.87 above than the current price. The public float for COR is 169.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume of COR on January 11, 2024 was 1.41M shares.

COR’s Market Performance

COR’s stock has seen a 2.76% increase for the week, with a 7.13% rise in the past month and a 14.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for Cencora Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for COR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $242 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

COR Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.74. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Donato Leslie E, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $202.13 back on Dec 21. After this action, Donato Leslie E now owns 8,519 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $687,242 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc., sale 42,885 shares at $203.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 288,688 shares at $8,713,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at 39.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.86. Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc. (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 971.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Cencora Inc. (COR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.