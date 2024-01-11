Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLBT is 50.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLBT on January 11, 2024 was 785.94K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CLBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) has decreased by -5.02 when compared to last closing price of 8.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

CLBT’s Market Performance

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has seen a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.91% decline in the past month and a 8.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for CLBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for CLBT’s stock, with a 15.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLBT Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,136.16. Equity return is now at value -121.92, with -14.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.