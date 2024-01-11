Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.94relation to previous closing price of 38.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28th at 5:05 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

Is It Worth Investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLDX is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLDX is $63.29, which is $25.16 above the current price. The public float for CLDX is 53.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLDX on January 11, 2024 was 782.19K shares.

CLDX’s Market Performance

CLDX’s stock has seen a -2.51% decrease for the week, with a 22.57% rise in the past month and a 36.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for CLDX’s stock, with a 19.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLDX Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +20.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4543.74 for the present operating margin

+40.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4765.59. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 413.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.