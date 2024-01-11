Celcuity Inc (CELC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELC is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CELC is $24.25, which is $9.69 above the current price. The public float for CELC is 16.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELC on January 11, 2024 was 86.14K shares.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 14.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that an abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is now available on the SABCS website. The 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is being held virtually and in-person from December 5-9, 2023.

CELC’s Market Performance

Celcuity Inc (CELC) has experienced a 3.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.39% rise in the past month, and a 57.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for CELC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for CELC’s stock, with a 33.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CELC Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, Celcuity Inc saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from Buller Richard E, who sale 350 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, Buller Richard E now owns 8,431 shares of Celcuity Inc, valued at $5,030 using the latest closing price.

Dalvey David, the Director of Celcuity Inc, sale 2,940 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dalvey David is holding 225,000 shares at $42,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

The total capital return value is set at -31.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.01. Equity return is now at value -82.85, with -54.42 for asset returns.

Based on Celcuity Inc (CELC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.85. Total debt to assets is 20.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celcuity Inc (CELC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.