CDW Corp (CDW) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of CDW Corp (CDW) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month, and a 4.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CDW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for CDW’s stock, with a 12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) Right Now?

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CDW Corp (CDW) is $231.61, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for CDW is 133.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDW on January 11, 2024 was 872.95K shares.

CDW) stock’s latest price update

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.96 in relation to its previous close of 218.18. However, the company has experienced a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-11 that Malcolm Ethridge, CIC Wealth Executive Vice President, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss his investing take on three stocks: Zoom, Doordash, and CDW Corp.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $216 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDW Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.91. In addition, CDW Corp saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from CORLEY CHRISTINA M, who sale 34,079 shares at the price of $220.94 back on Dec 14. After this action, CORLEY CHRISTINA M now owns 62,536 shares of CDW Corp, valued at $7,529,302 using the latest closing price.

CORLEY CHRISTINA M, the of CDW Corp, sale 700 shares at $220.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that CORLEY CHRISTINA M is holding 62,536 shares at $154,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corp stands at +4.69. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 69.86, with 8.31 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corp (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 414.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.57. Total debt to assets is 50.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 376.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CDW Corp (CDW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.