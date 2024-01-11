CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CBRE stock has gone down by -2.70%, with a monthly gain of 4.79% and a quarterly surge of 18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for CBRE Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for CBRE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) Right Now?

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBRE is $92.14, which is $5.49 above the current price. The public float for CBRE is 302.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBRE on January 11, 2024 was 1.69M shares.

CBRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 86.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that AIRI, CBRE and CCBG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 8, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $96 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CBRE Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.86. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Giamartino Emma E., who sale 1,064 shares at the price of $76.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Giamartino Emma E. now owns 53,685 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $81,428 using the latest closing price.

Boze Brandon B, the Director of CBRE Group Inc, sale 1,200,000 shares at $84.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Boze Brandon B is holding 4,637,748 shares at $101,292,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.