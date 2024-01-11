Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Stock Faces 4.92% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, CAVA stock has gone up by 7.09%, with a monthly gain of 31.11% and a quarterly surge of 31.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Cava Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for CAVA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAVA is 82.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.65% of that float. The average trading volume for CAVA on January 11, 2024 was 1.96M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 42.52. However, the company has seen a 7.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CAVA Trading at 15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +30.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +7.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.72. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Amouyal Philippe, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, Amouyal Philippe now owns 15,000 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $331,800 using the latest closing price.

Xenohristos Theodoros, the Director of Cava Group Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Xenohristos Theodoros is holding 4,500 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

+9.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cava Group Inc stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.05.

Based on Cava Group Inc (CAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 147.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 81.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.