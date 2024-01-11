Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) by analysts is $56.73, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for CPRI is 113.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of CPRI was 1.28M shares.

The stock price of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has surged by 1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 50.39, but the company has seen a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-09 that The former bond king doesn’t like the fixed-income security that’s the lynchpin of the financial world.

CPRI’s Market Performance

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has experienced a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.35% rise in the past month, and a -0.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for CPRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for CPRI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPRI Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.05. In addition, Capri Holdings Ltd saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Edwards Thomas Jr., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $41.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Edwards Thomas Jr. now owns 127,319 shares of Capri Holdings Ltd, valued at $201,243 using the latest closing price.

IDOL JOHN D, the Chairman & CEO of Capri Holdings Ltd, purchase 240,000 shares at $41.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that IDOL JOHN D is holding 1,967,545 shares at $9,976,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.27 for the present operating margin

+62.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Ltd stands at +10.96. The total capital return value is set at 14.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 16.23, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 195.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.10. Total debt to assets is 49.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.