Canadian Solar Inc’s (CSIQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has gone down by -7.87% for the week, with a 0.85% rise in the past month and a -4.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.20% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for CSIQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is $31.86, which is $9.38 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on January 11, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has dropped by -4.58 compared to previous close of 23.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Canadian Solar’s (CSIQ) collaboration with Epic Energy will help to expand its renewable energy portfolio in Australia.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.68. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.