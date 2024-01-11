Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has seen a -0.57% decrease in the past week, with a 5.58% gain in the past month, and a 14.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for CNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for CNI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) is 22.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNI is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) is $169.39, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for CNI is 627.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On January 11, 2024, CNI’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

CNI) stock’s latest price update

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 123.69. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Shareholder-friendly measures and low expenses boost Canadian National (CNI).

CNI Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.63. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co. stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 9.61 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.