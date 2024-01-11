Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOS is $16.28, which is $0.23 above the current price. The public float for GOOS is 49.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on January 11, 2024 was 1.54M shares.

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has dropped by -1.50 compared to previous close of 11.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock GOOS rose 2.8% premarket Tuesday, after the maker of luxury outerwear said it’s acquired it’s first manufacturing facility in Europe. The plant called Paola Confectii is based in Romania and has been a partner in making luxury knitwear for Canada Goose since its launch in 2017.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS’s stock has risen by 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly drop of -18.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for GOOS’s stock, with a -25.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GOOS Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 15.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 15.43, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.