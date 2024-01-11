Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 75.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) by analysts is $292.33, which is $29.07 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 269.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.43M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 261.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Cadence notes that Invecas buyout will enable it to offer its customers with custom solutions across chip design, advanced packaging, product engineering and embedded software.

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.28% rise in the past month, and a 5.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for CDNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $260 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDNS Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.67. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw -3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from DEVGAN ANIRUDH, who sale 99,886 shares at the price of $263.20 back on Jan 02. After this action, DEVGAN ANIRUDH now owns 139,348 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $26,290,303 using the latest closing price.

ZAMAN ANEEL, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 6,708 shares at $264.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that ZAMAN ANEEL is holding 63,494 shares at $1,771,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.