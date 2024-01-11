Cactus Inc (WHD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.52relation to previous closing price of 40.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Declining revenues from both segments, resulting from lower customer drilling activities, hurt Cactus’ (WHD) earnings in Q3.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) is above average at 17.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cactus Inc (WHD) is $55.00, which is $14.9 above the current market price. The public float for WHD is 64.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WHD on January 11, 2024 was 597.85K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stock saw a decrease of -10.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Cactus Inc (WHD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.25% for WHD’s stock, with a -9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WHD Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.87. In addition, Cactus Inc saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Scott, who sale 141,300 shares at the price of $55.41 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bender Scott now owns 78,020 shares of Cactus Inc, valued at $7,829,433 using the latest closing price.

Bender Joel, the President of Cactus Inc, sale 141,300 shares at $55.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Bender Joel is holding 114,982 shares at $7,829,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc stands at +16.01. The total capital return value is set at 25.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 22.15, with 11.82 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cactus Inc (WHD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.