BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for BZFD is 49.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of BZFD was 559.09K shares.

BZFD) stock’s latest price update

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-24 that First published on 8 May, the below article took a deep dive into the downfall of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed was once the empty-calorie, sugary glue that held the internet together. In many ways, BuzzFeed was the perfect name for the peddler of inoffensive listicles and memes; there was a certain endorphin rush associated with coming across the perfect top-10 list for you.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BZFD’s Market Performance

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has experienced a -7.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.56% drop in the past month, and a -31.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.59% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.18% for BZFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at -19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2815. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from Johnson John S. III, who sale 46,287 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 19. After this action, Johnson John S. III now owns 4,905,779 shares of BuzzFeed Inc, valued at $15,872 using the latest closing price.

Johnson John S. III, the Member of 10% Group of BuzzFeed Inc, sale 36,749 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Johnson John S. III is holding 4,952,066 shares at $13,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Equity return is now at value -88.59, with -34.88 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 2,190.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.