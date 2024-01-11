Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLDR is $173.66, which is $6.36 above the current price. The public float for BLDR is 120.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on January 11, 2024 was 1.99M shares.

The stock price of Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has jumped by 1.18 compared to previous close of 165.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that In the most recent trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $167.30, indicating a +1.18% shift from the previous trading day.

BLDR’s Market Performance

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen a 5.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.27% gain in the past month and a 35.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for BLDR’s stock, with a 31.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $185 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BLDR Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.33. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw 0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,318 shares at the price of $145.64 back on Dec 07. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 60,660 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $483,234 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders Firstsource Inc, sale 1,397 shares at $151.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 31,495 shares at $212,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 32.11, with 14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.