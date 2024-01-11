Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 7.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BAM is 331.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAM on January 11, 2024 was 1.53M shares.

The stock price of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has dropped by -3.02 compared to previous close of 39.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Investors with an interest in Financial – Miscellaneous Services stocks have likely encountered both American Express (AXP) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

BAM’s Market Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has experienced a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month, and a 13.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for BAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for BAM’s stock, with a 14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAM Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.99. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at +52.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 24.81, with 9.31 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.