Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) is above average at 17.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNL is 175.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNL on January 11, 2024 was 1.13M shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.29 in relation to its previous close of 17.12. However, the company has experienced a 0.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Broadstone Net Lease is an industrial-focused real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio. The trust has a strong occupancy rate and offers a well-covered dividend with a 7% yield. Broadstone’s stock is selling at a moderate FFO multiple, making it an attractive buy for passive income investors.

BNL’s Market Performance

BNL’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.21% and a quarterly rise of 17.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for BNL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BNL Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Albano Ryan M, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, Albano Ryan M now owns 157,297 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, valued at $103,800 using the latest closing price.

Moragne John David, the Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, purchase 5,982 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moragne John David is holding 152,256 shares at $100,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.33 for the present operating margin

+56.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc stands at +29.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 6.16, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.31. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 307.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.