Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by analysts is $28.00, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for BLMN is 85.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.40% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.19M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.81 in relation to previous closing price of 26.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2024-01-03 that Shares of Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) jumped in early trading Wednesday before paring back gains after announcing two new board members.

BLMN’s Market Performance

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has seen a -6.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.64% gain in the past month and a 7.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.41% for BLMN’s stock, with a 0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BLMN Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw -9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc, valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin Brands Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+13.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin Brands Inc stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 83.01, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 797.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.86. Total debt to assets is 65.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 729.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.