Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.17 in relation to its previous close of 46.64. However, the company has experienced a 2.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-10 that Birkenstock is scheduled to report quarterly earnings for the first time since its October IPO before the market opens on January 18 The iconic German shoe company is protected to post fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of 391.16 million. Back in November, analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of Birkenstock with a Neutral rating and $44 price target, calling the company “a differentiated brand with strong growth at a fair price.

Is It Worth Investing in Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) is above average at 51.58x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BIRK is 21.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.40% of that float. The average trading volume of BIRK on January 11, 2024 was 1.26M shares.

BIRK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for BIRK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BIRK Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK rose by +2.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.95. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Plc saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.41 for the present operating margin

+54.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Birkenstock Holding Plc stands at +15.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58.

Based on Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 88.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.90. Total debt to assets is 43.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.