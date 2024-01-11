Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.54 in relation to its previous close of 254.23. However, the company has experienced a -4.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $255.84, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 24.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIIB is 0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biogen Inc (BIIB) is $316.07, which is $68.31 above the current market price. The public float for BIIB is 144.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On January 11, 2024, BIIB’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

BIIB’s Market Performance

BIIB stock saw an increase of -4.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly increase of -7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Biogen Inc (BIIB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for BIIB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $311 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BIIB Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.44. In addition, Biogen Inc saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from Singhal Priya, who sale 110 shares at the price of $248.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, Singhal Priya now owns 3,464 shares of Biogen Inc, valued at $27,280 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Biogen Inc, sale 6,000,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 17,652,466 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.11 for the present operating margin

+70.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc stands at +32.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 10.73, with 5.51 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biogen Inc (BIIB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.