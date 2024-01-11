Beyond Inc (BYON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) has plunged by -0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 25.44, but the company has seen a -0.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that E-commerce specialist Beyond (NYSE: BYON ) — a brand formerly known as Bed Bath & Beyond which was adopted by online retailer Overstock — saw its shares move modestly higher on Friday. Earlier this morning, Seeking Alpha reported that Needham analysts are pounding the table on BYON stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYON is 3.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beyond Inc (BYON) is $26.50, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for BYON is 44.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.29% of that float. On January 11, 2024, BYON’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

BYON’s Market Performance

BYON stock saw an increase of -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.49% and a quarterly increase of 51.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Beyond Inc (BYON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for BYON’s stock, with a 14.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYON stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BYON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYON in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BYON Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.01. In addition, Beyond Inc saw -8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 5,940 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 166,248 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $99,792 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Beyond Inc, purchase 6,560 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 160,308 shares at $99,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -27.43, with -18.99 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beyond Inc (BYON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.