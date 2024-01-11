Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BECN is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BECN is $100.00, which is $15.01 above the current price. The public float for BECN is 57.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on January 11, 2024 was 506.32K shares.

BECN) stock’s latest price update

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.21 in relation to its previous close of 87.81. However, the company has experienced a -1.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Stocks such as NGL Energy Partners (NGL), Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), Granite Construction (GVA), Hooker Furniture (HOFT) and Limbach (LMB) are poised to make the most of the January Effect.

BECN’s Market Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has seen a -1.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.58% gain in the past month and a 10.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for BECN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.41% for the last 200 days.

BECN Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.20. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Taylor Jason L, who sale 1,806 shares at the price of $88.75 back on Dec 20. After this action, Taylor Jason L now owns 11,178 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, valued at $160,282 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jason L, the President, West Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sale 1,806 shares at $83.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Taylor Jason L is holding 12,984 shares at $151,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 5.89 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.