Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has plunged by -2.73 when compared to previous closing price of 48.35, but the company has seen a -3.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Immersion Corporation (IMMR), Bank OZK (OZK), United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB) and Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) recently hiked dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 8.23x. The 36-month beta value for OZK is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OZK is $52.20, which is $5.17 above than the current price. The public float for OZK is 107.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on January 11, 2024 was 947.13K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a -3.43% decrease in the past week, with a 4.12% rise in the past month, and a 24.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.84% for OZK’s stock, with a 19.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OZK Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.53. In addition, Bank OZK saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.