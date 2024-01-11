Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) has gone up by 17.00% for the week, with a 55.99% rise in the past month and a -29.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.14% for RTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.41% for RTC’s stock, with a -56.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RTC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RTC is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RTC is 11.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On January 11, 2024, RTC’s average trading volume was 18.06K shares.

RTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RTC) has increased by 15.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-07-18 that Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) has entered into a merger agreement with software solutions provider Baijiayun Limited, by which Baijiayun will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei. Baijiayun will be the surviving entity, and the issued and outstanding.

RTC Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +54.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTC rose by +17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Baijiayun Group Ltd saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.46 for the present operating margin

+26.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baijiayun Group Ltd stands at -18.68. The total capital return value is set at -23.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.94.

Based on Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC), the company’s capital structure generated 25.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.