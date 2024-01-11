Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 8.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that AZUL’s load factor increases to 79.8% from 77.6% in December 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AZUL is $23.91, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume for AZUL on January 11, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stock saw a decrease of 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.24% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.10% for AZUL’s stock, with a -6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AZUL Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw -10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.