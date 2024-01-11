AZEK Company Inc (AZEK): A Technical Analysis

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AZEK is 144.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on January 11, 2024 was 1.52M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 37.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that AZEK recently announced strong Q4 FY23 and FY23 results, with net sales rising by 27.6% in Q4 FY23 compared to the previous year. The company’s focus on high-margin businesses, such as outdoor living markets, could be beneficial for its future growth. Technical analysis suggests that the stock price of AZEK might soon start a new upward rally, indicating a potential uptrend.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has seen a 4.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.73% gain in the past month and a 32.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for AZEK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $43 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.43. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw -2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $37.23 back on Jan 10. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 1,227,444 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $483,990 using the latest closing price.

Skelly Jonathan, the Pres. Res. & Comm. of AZEK Company Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $38.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Skelly Jonathan is holding 190,784 shares at $348,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+31.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZEK Company Inc stands at +4.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.22. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on AZEK Company Inc (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.32. Total debt to assets is 27.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.