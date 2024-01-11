Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDMO is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is $13.00, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for CDMO is 62.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.02% of that float. On January 11, 2024, CDMO’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

The stock price of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) has surged by 3.40 when compared to previous closing price of 6.47, but the company has seen a 8.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that Avid Bioservices has invested heavily in building new facilities, causing lower margins and negative free cash flow. The company’s recent expansion projects have increased its revenue capacity to $400 million, with expected adjusted EBITDA margins in the low to mid 30s. Despite the investments, the company’s guidance for the current fiscal year implies limited growth due to a shift in project types and the new facility not being fully operational yet.

CDMO’s Market Performance

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has seen a 8.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.74% gain in the past month and a -27.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for CDMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for CDMO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.23% for the last 200 days.

CDMO Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +36.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Hancock Richard B, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Dec 15. After this action, Hancock Richard B now owns 78,760 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc, valued at $134,734 using the latest closing price.

Hancock Richard B, the Director of Avid Bioservices Inc, purchase 38,803 shares at $5.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hancock Richard B is holding 117,563 shares at $202,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value -6.28, with -2.55 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 100.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 39.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.