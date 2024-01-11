AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 7.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index SPX, continued to move higher and deeper into overbought territory. A price was paid for that on December 20, when a small amount of selling turned into an avalanche, costing the benchmark U.S. index more than 70 points in just a couple of hours of trading.

Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVPT is 97.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of AVPT was 727.66K shares.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AVPT’s stock has seen a 5.91% increase for the week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month and a 10.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for AvePoint Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for AVPT’s stock, with a 28.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Brown Brian Michael, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.92 back on Jan 02. After this action, Brown Brian Michael now owns 1,326,088 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $158,324 using the latest closing price.

Brown Brian Michael, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $8.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Brown Brian Michael is holding 1,347,635 shares at $127,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -17.89, with -9.76 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.