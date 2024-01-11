Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Experiences 2.63% Monthly Change

In the past week, ADP stock has gone up by 1.20%, with a monthly gain of 2.63% and a quarterly plunge of -5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for ADP’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is above average at 27.96x. The 36-month beta value for ADP is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADP is $248.16, which is $12.87 above than the current price. The public float for ADP is 409.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on January 11, 2024 was 1.76M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.03 in comparison to its previous close of 235.22, however, the company has experienced a 1.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Investors with an interest in Outsourcing stocks have likely encountered both Adecco SA (AHEXY) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

ADP Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.92. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Black Maria, who sale 359 shares at the price of $233.63 back on Jan 03. After this action, Black Maria now owns 53,697 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $83,873 using the latest closing price.

Kwon David, the Corp VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 2,633 shares at $233.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Kwon David is holding 8,154 shares at $614,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 115.46, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.