Autodesk Inc.’s (ADSK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has gone up by 5.12% for the week, with a 6.61% rise in the past month and a 12.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADSK is $242.94, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 213.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for ADSK on January 11, 2024 was 1.39M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.21 in relation to its previous close of 235.96. However, the company has experienced a 5.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Autodesk has successfully transitioned from a licensing model to a subscription-based model, resulting in accelerated revenue growth and increased operating profits. The shift from multi-year contracts to annual subscriptions has impacted upfront payments and reduced free cash flow, but a recovery is expected in FY24. Despite challenges in cash flow, Autodesk maintains solid topline growth and a strong outlook, with a 9% revenue growth floor for the next fiscal year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $215 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.66. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw -1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Smith Stacy J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $244.00 back on Dec 22. After this action, Smith Stacy J now owns 27,488 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $1,220,000 using the latest closing price.

Smith Stacy J, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $238.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Smith Stacy J is holding 32,488 shares at $3,570,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 76.80, with 10.27 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.