ATI Inc (ATI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ATI stock has gone down by -0.09%, with a monthly gain of 7.42% and a quarterly surge of 4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for ATI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for ATI’s stock, with a 3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Right Now?

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ATI Inc (ATI) by analysts is $53.00, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for ATI is 126.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of ATI was 1.38M shares.

ATI) stock’s latest price update

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.50 in comparison to its previous close of 42.07, however, the company has experienced a -0.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that A cadre of quietly thriving companies has been making significant strategic strides in a market where giants often grab the spotlight. These under-the-radar stocks are positioning themselves for a remarkable breakthrough by 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $54 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ATI Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.82. In addition, ATI Inc saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from Davis Elliot S, who sale 1,789 shares at the price of $43.06 back on Jan 04. After this action, Davis Elliot S now owns 136,050 shares of ATI Inc, valued at $77,034 using the latest closing price.

Davis Elliot S, the Chief Legal & Compl. Officer of ATI Inc, sale 12,123 shares at $43.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Davis Elliot S is holding 123,927 shares at $525,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.98. Equity return is now at value 29.11, with 6.62 for asset returns.

Based on ATI Inc (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.47. Total debt to assets is 40.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, ATI Inc (ATI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.