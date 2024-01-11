Astra Space Inc (ASTR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASTR is 12.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTR on January 11, 2024 was 1.68M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ASTR) stock’s latest price update

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR)’s stock price has dropped by -7.45 in relation to previous closing price of 1.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Shares of Astra Space surged nearly 85% after the company’s founders offered to take the company private in a $30 million deal, according to a securities filing. The deal, proposed by CEO Adam London and Chairman Chris Kemp, valued Astra at $1.50 per share.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR’s stock has fallen by -27.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.85% and a quarterly rise of 32.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.22% for Astra Space Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for ASTR’s stock, with a -53.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASTR Trading at 27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.10%, as shares surge +34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -27.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6290. In addition, Astra Space Inc saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from Stanford Scott, who purchase 18,442 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 26. After this action, Stanford Scott now owns 33,536 shares of Astra Space Inc, valued at $22,315 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc stands at -4391.01. The total capital return value is set at -97.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.79. Equity return is now at value -217.71, with -84.23 for asset returns.

Based on Astra Space Inc (ASTR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.50. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -57.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.