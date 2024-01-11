Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 21.45. However, the company has seen a 2.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) is $22.65, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 149.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on January 11, 2024 was 1.66M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB’s stock has seen a 2.09% increase for the week, with a 9.66% rise in the past month and a 29.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for ASB’s stock, with a 22.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASB Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.26. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp. saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Utz John A., who sale 14,755 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Utz John A. now owns 90,182 shares of Associated Banc-Corp., valued at $287,590 using the latest closing price.

Stadler Tammy C., the Principal Accounting Officer of Associated Banc-Corp., sale 14,838 shares at $18.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Stadler Tammy C. is holding 59,236 shares at $278,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp. stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.