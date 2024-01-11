Assessing the Risk and Potential of Valvoline Inc’s (VVV) Stock

The stock of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has gone up by 1.53% for the week, with a 0.46% rise in the past month and a 7.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for VVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for VVV’s stock, with a 0.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VVV is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VVV is $39.78, which is $4.57 above than the current price. The public float for VVV is 129.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume of VVV on January 11, 2024 was 1.61M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.40 in relation to its previous close of 35.35. However, the company has experienced a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Valvoline’s transition to a pure-play retail business has resulted in strong financial performance and a healthy balance sheet. VVV’s narrow focus on its core business and a healthy store network contribute to its competitive advantage. The key to future growth lies in well-calibrated expansion of the store network and monitoring same-store sales and operating margins.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VVV Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.65. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from O’Daniel Julie Marie, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $34.51 back on Nov 29. After this action, O’Daniel Julie Marie now owns 15,981 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $310,545 using the latest closing price.

Dobbins Robert Travis, the Chief Technology Officer of Valvoline Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $34.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Dobbins Robert Travis is holding 12,478 shares at $68,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.94. Equity return is now at value 78.23, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,020.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.08. Total debt to assets is 71.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Valvoline Inc (VVV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.