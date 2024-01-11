Assessing the Risk and Potential of Quince Therapeutics Inc’s (QNCX) Stock

In the past week, QNCX stock has gone up by 9.55%, with a monthly gain of 24.87% and a quarterly surge of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for Quince Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.49% for QNCX’s stock, with a -6.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNCX is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QNCX is 32.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% of that float. On January 11, 2024, QNCX’s average trading volume was 76.65K shares.

QNCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) has jumped by 5.70 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-22 that Here’s how to understand what components drive value with penny stocks The post The Anatomy of Penny Stocks: Understanding What Drives Value appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

QNCX Trading at 20.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +20.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1008. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc saw 14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Lamond David, who purchase 22,627 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lamond David now owns 2,347,545 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc, valued at $23,532 using the latest closing price.

Lamond David, the Director of Quince Therapeutics Inc, purchase 22,627 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Lamond David is holding 2,324,918 shares at $22,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -29.87, with -28.72 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.