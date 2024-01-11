Assessing the Risk and Potential of CubeSmart’s (CUBE) Stock

The stock of CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a -1.53% decrease in the past week, with a 8.04% gain in the past month, and a 19.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CUBE is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CUBE is $46.73, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 222.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume for CUBE on January 11, 2024 was 1.87M shares.

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 46.02. However, the company has seen a -1.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that CubeSmart is a REIT specializing in self-storage properties, known for its cost-effective and convenient storage solutions. The company has a solid track record of dividend growth, increasing distributions for 12 consecutive years. Despite a recent decline in stock price, CubeSmart presents an attractive buying opportunity as the REIT market transitions into a lower rate environment in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $53 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CUBE Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.73. In addition, CubeSmart saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 22,057 shares at the price of $45.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,001,580 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 16,948 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $764,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 13.43, with 6.03 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.