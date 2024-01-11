Assessing the Risk and Potential of Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (CSTA) Stock

The stock of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (CSTA) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 0.45% gain in the past month, and a 2.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for CSTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for CSTA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: CSTA) Right Now?

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: CSTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSTA is at 0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSTA is 4.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CSTA on January 11, 2024 was 21.52K shares.

CSTA) stock’s latest price update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: CSTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 11.08. However, the company has seen a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSTA Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTA rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Constellation Acquisition Corp I saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSTA starting from Owl Creek Asset Management, L., who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Oct 06. After this action, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. now owns 250,000 shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I, valued at $2,720,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTA

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 1.65, with 1.51 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Acquisition Corp I (CSTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Acquisition Corp I (CSTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.