Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AJG is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AJG is $253.28, which is $23.13 above the current price. The public float for AJG is 213.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AJG on January 11, 2024 was 912.45K shares.

AJG) stock’s latest price update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.77 in relation to its previous close of 226.14. However, the company has experienced a 2.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Arthur J. Gallagher’s (AJG) buyout of Koberich is set to help it consolidate its presence in Europe.

AJG’s Market Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has experienced a 2.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.49% drop in the past month, and a -1.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for AJG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for AJG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.65% for the last 200 days.

AJG Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.03. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $226.59 back on Dec 19. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 102,942 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $3,398,850 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL DOUGLAS K, the VP & Chief Financial Officer of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 11,800 shares at $247.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that HOWELL DOUGLAS K is holding 117,942 shares at $2,917,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+92.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.23. Total debt to assets is 16.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.