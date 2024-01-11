Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARMP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ARMP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.87 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Armata Pharma (ARMP) stock skyrockets 130% in a month due to encouraging progress of the company’s pathogen-targeting natural and synthetic phage candidates.

Is It Worth Investing in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ARMP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARMP is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ARMP is 10.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ARMP on January 11, 2024 was 16.11K shares.

ARMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARMP) has seen a 33.10% increase in the past week, with a 38.52% rise in the past month, and a 59.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for ARMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.94% for ARMP’s stock, with a 71.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $9 based on the research report published on June 19, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

ARMP Trading at 50.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares surge +44.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMP rose by +33.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-670.77 for the present operating margin

+83.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -670.24. The total capital return value is set at -49.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.90. Equity return is now at value -358.60, with -57.88 for asset returns.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARMP), the company’s capital structure generated 135.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.50. Total debt to assets is 45.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARMP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.