APi Group Corporation (APG) Stock Faces 2.11% Weekly Volatility

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has gone up by 1.63% for the week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month and a 17.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for APG’s stock, with a 17.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is above average at 79.20x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APG is 147.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APG on January 11, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

APG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 30.90, but the company has seen a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APG Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.86. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who sale 6,500,000 shares at the price of $31.30 back on Jan 02. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 17,088 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $203,450,000 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of APi Group Corporation, sale 6,500,000 shares at $31.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 17,088 shares at $203,450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, APi Group Corporation (APG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.