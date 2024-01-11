Aon plc. (AON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AON is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AON is 197.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AON on January 11, 2024 was 1.03M shares.

AON stock's latest price update

The stock of Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) has increased by 1.81 when compared to last closing price of 293.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2024-01-03 that While I typically focus on value investing, there is a swing trading strategy I like that uses a combination of GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener and Interactive Charts. This strategy involves a technical analysis tool called Bollinger Bands (or BB for short).

AON’s Market Performance

Aon plc. (AON) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.65% drop in the past month, and a -8.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for AON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for AON’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AON Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.26. In addition, Aon plc. saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Spruell Byron, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $324.57 back on Aug 23. After this action, Spruell Byron now owns 4,001 shares of Aon plc., valued at $259,660 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Eric, the President of Aon plc., sale 7,500 shares at $335.55 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Andersen Eric is holding 144,164 shares at $2,516,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.89 for the present operating margin

+91.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aon plc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.73. Equity return is now at value 714.29, with 8.47 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aon plc. (AON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.