Ansys Inc. (ANSS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.26relation to previous closing price of 353.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Ansys (ANSS) launches Ansys SimAI, which enhances performance prediction across all design phases.

Is It Worth Investing in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Right Now?

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by analysts is $331.06, which is -$23.8 below the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of ANSS was 729.28K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSS’s stock has seen a 3.39% increase for the week, with a 23.56% rise in the past month and a 17.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for Ansys Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.20% for ANSS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $295 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ANSS Trading at 16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +22.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.20. In addition, Ansys Inc. saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Dorchak Glenda, who sale 200 shares at the price of $345.68 back on Jan 08. After this action, Dorchak Glenda now owns 3,199 shares of Ansys Inc., valued at $69,136 using the latest closing price.

Gopal Ajei, the President and CEO of Ansys Inc., sale 9,566 shares at $298.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Gopal Ajei is holding 213,977 shares at $2,853,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ansys Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 10.13, with 7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Ansys Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ansys Inc. (ANSS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.