Annexon Inc (ANNX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANNX is 56.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of ANNX was 711.34K shares.

ANNX) stock’s latest price update

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.59 compared to its previous closing price of 4.65. However, the company has seen a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

ANNX’s Market Performance

Annexon Inc (ANNX) has experienced a -2.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.66% rise in the past month, and a 125.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.35% for ANNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.43% for ANNX’s stock, with a 31.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ANNX Trading at 47.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +86.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Annexon Inc saw -3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Yednock Ted, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Dec 27. After this action, Yednock Ted now owns 0 shares of Annexon Inc, valued at $94,966 using the latest closing price.

Satter Muneer A, the Director of Annexon Inc, purchase 350,000 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Satter Muneer A is holding 7,406,024 shares at $1,008,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

The total capital return value is set at -54.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.76. Equity return is now at value -67.42, with -54.49 for asset returns.

Based on Annexon Inc (ANNX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Annexon Inc (ANNX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.