Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) is above average at 7.90x. The 36-month beta value for WAL is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WAL is $73.31, which is $9.83 above than the current price. The public float for WAL is 107.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on January 11, 2024 was 1.51M shares.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 64.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that Fundstrat analyst Tom Lee, who correctly called last year’s rally of the S&P 500 in the face of tremendous pessimism about U.S. equities, recently advised investors to overweight certain financial stocks. Specifically, Lee said on The Julia LaRoche Show that with interest rates are likely to fall meaningfully this year, and the most obvious beneficiaries will be banks.

WAL’s Market Performance

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has seen a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.12% gain in the past month and a 36.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for WAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for WAL’s stock, with a 39.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WAL Trading at 13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.46. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from LATTA ROBERT P, who sale 5,370 shares at the price of $56.07 back on Dec 11. After this action, LATTA ROBERT P now owns 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $301,096 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the Director of Western Alliance Bancorp, purchase 2,475 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD is holding 2,475 shares at $63,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.